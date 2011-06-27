  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Trooper
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper S Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Trooper
Overview
See Trooper Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.5 cu.ft.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spectra Red
  • Red Mahogany
  • Walnut Beige Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
See Trooper Inventory

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles