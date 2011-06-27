Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size2.8 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity71 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.5 cu.ft.
Height71.7 in.
Wheel base104.2 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Red Mahogany
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spectra Red
  • Walnut Beige Metallic
