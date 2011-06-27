Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/17 mpg
|15/17 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|306.6/372.3 mi.
|328.5/372.3 mi.
|306.6/372.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|21.9 gal.
|21.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|15
|15
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|150 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|150 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.8 l
|2.6 l
|2.8 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 4800 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|120 hp @ 4800 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.3 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|41.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|71 cu.ft.
|71 cu.ft.
|71 cu.ft.
|Length
|176.0 in.
|176.0 in.
|176.0 in.
|Curb weight
|3755 lbs.
|3755 lbs.
|3755 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4800 lbs.
|4800 lbs.
|4800 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|45.5 cu.ft.
|45.5 cu.ft.
|45.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|71.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.2 in.
|104.2 in.
|104.2 in.
|Width
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
