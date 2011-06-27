Used 1991 Isuzu Trooper Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Trooper
Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Four wheel drive
Cylinders: V6 / Inline 4
Combined MPG: 15
Drivetrain
Drive type: Four wheel drive
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 14/17 mpg / 15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 306.6/372.3 mi. / 328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 21.9 gal.
Combined MPG: 15
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 150 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm / 146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size: 2.8 l / 2.6 l
Horsepower: 120 hp @ 4800 rpm / 120 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle: 41.3 ft.
Base engine type: Gas
Cylinders: V6 / Inline 4
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity: 71 cu.ft.
Length: 176.0 in.
Curb weight: 3755 lbs.
Gross weight: 4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 45.5 cu.ft.
Height: 71.7 in.
Wheel base: 104.2 in.
Width: 65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Red Mahogany
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Spectra Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Walnut Beige Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spectra Red
  • Red Mahogany
  • Walnut Beige Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Red Mahogany
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spectra Red
  • Walnut Beige Metallic
