Used 1990 Isuzu Trooper S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.2 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3755 lbs.
Height71.7 in.
Maximum payload985.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width65.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ivy Green
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spectra Red
  • Pure White
  • Red Mahogany
  • Ebony Black
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Walnut Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
