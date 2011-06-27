  1. Home
Used 1992 Isuzu Stylus Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Stylus
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2429
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.4/359.6 mi.334.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.12.4 gal.
Combined MPG2429
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm97 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.6 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm95 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.3 in.52.3 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.52.8 in.
Measurements
Length165.1 in.165.1 in.
Curb weight2446 lbs.2253 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.96.5 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ebony Black
  • Torch Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • North White
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • North White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
