Used 1991 Isuzu Stylus S Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Stylus
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque97 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower95 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.
Rear leg room31.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length165.1 in.
Curb weight2261 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.4 cu.ft.
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Brilliant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Colorado Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ivy Green Mica Pearl Metallic
