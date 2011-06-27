  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Stylus Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Stylus
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Isuzu Stylus

Deb, 07/26/2005
Great gas mileage, fun to drive, very reliable. Interior for a small car feels roomy. This has been one of the best cars I've ever owned. Wish they still made them.

