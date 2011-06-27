  1. Home
Used 2004 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

Overview
$25,699
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$25,699
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$25,699
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$25,699
Torque246 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$25,699
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
$25,699
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$25,699
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
$25,699
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
$25,699
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$25,699
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
$25,699
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$25,699
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity81.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33 cu.ft.
Angle of approach32.5 degrees
Maximum payload1000 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length177.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height69.4 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
$25,699
Exterior Colors
  • Clipper Blue
  • Mistral Green
  • Crystal Blue
  • Alpine White
  • Ebony Black
  • Powellite Silver Metallic
  • Excessive Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$25,699
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
$25,699
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$25,699
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 75000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside7 yr./ 75000 mi.
