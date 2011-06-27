Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
BEWARW!!! Stay Away from 98-02 Rodeos. MAJOR SAFTEY RECALL!!
I've owned my 01 Rodeo LS since 06. Got it with 58,286 miles. To this day looks and runs like new with the exception of check engine light caused buy sending unit. Love the truck. But on November 23,2010 while traveling 40mph the bracket connecting the trailing arm to the frame broke away causing the vehicle to sway out of control. This problem is common to 90-95% of all 98-02 Isuzu Rodeos, Axioms and Honda Passports. Both manufactures havea fix for the brackets, however these fixes will only work on a small percentage of the affected vehicles due to excessive frame rust. My 01 Rodeo with only 81,192 miles was deemed unrepairable Isuzu is now in the process of buying it back for only $4500.
Happy Camper
78,000 miles when I bought it, now 161,000. Most reliable vehicle I've owned, but at 120,000 I had preventive maintenance done to it also, installed a new timing belt, water pump, oil pump, and belt tensioner. All four items came together as a parts kit and they are all together in the engine too, kit made sense to do all. Could do better on oil consumption, but not too terrible. Uses cheap fuel sending units and replacements are cheap too, I replaced the first one myself at 81,000 and the second one at 158,000, cost less than $40 each. I get a ABS light when the trans fluid is low once a year, have to add fluid through drain plug. Lots of shops scam people on this, check levels 1st and save $$$!
Not Shabby
Bought this ISUZU RODEO based on looks and handling with 110,000 miles on her. Burns about 1qt of oil every 2500 miles or so using 15w40 (owners manual suggests 15w40 and up, go with it, 10w30 will just run right out of her). Overall not a bad truck, could use a little more HP under the hood but for a 3.0 L V6 it's not horrible. The suspension is a bit hard on the back with not a lot of travel so you hit the frame bumpers often.. Overall I find long drives are really comfortable. Currently have 155,000 miles on it and still going strong. Regularly driven on 6 hour drives between states w/o issue.
Great Truck
Other than the usual maintenance at 100,000, it has been great! Transmission rebuild at 135000, but no other problems. I really wish that Isuzu was still selling this model here in the US. I would love to have a new one. (After another 100,000!)
Longest I've ever owned vehicle
I bought this thing used with 12,000 miles on it. I've had the same issues it seems everyone has with the Rodeo. The check engine light has been on since it had 65,000 miles on it. The gas gauge issue was fixed once with about 85,000 miles on it. Now the same problem is back. I ignore the check engine light and just reset the tripometer each time I fill it up and put gas in when I get to 250-275 miles to be safe. I've had no major mechanical issues. I had the transmission serviced at around 85,000 to replace the gaskets. Nothing more. After reading others reviews I consider myself lucky. This is the third Rodeo I've owned. I still get around 18 MPG and it still tows camper and small boat.
