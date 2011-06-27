Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/400 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3745 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.2 in.
Maximum payload879 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atlantic Blue Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Canal Blue Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P225/75R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
