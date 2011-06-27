  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Rodeo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,730
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,730
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300/380 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,730
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,730
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
mast antennayes
140 watts stereo outputyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather trim on doorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,730
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,730
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.
Rear leg room35 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Length183.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight4163 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height69.2 in.
Maximum payload713 lbs.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Exterior Colors
  • Alpine White
  • Roman Bronze Mica
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,730
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,730
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo LSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles