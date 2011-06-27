  1. Home
Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG161916
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg18/21 mpg15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/379.8 mi.379.8/443.1 mi.316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG161916
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l2.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm130 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.177.5 in.177.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.2500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3848 lbs.3671 lbs.3896 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.8.2 in.8.4 in.
Height66.4 in.66.4 in.66.4 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ebony Black
  • Alpine White
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Zephyr Green Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Palazzo Red Mica
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Roman Bronze Metallic
  • Alpine White
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Canal Blue Mica
  • Gray
  • Canal Blue Mica
  • Gray
  • Beige
