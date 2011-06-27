Used 2000 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|19
|16
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|18/21 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.5/379.8 mi.
|379.8/443.1 mi.
|316.5/400.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|19
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|2.2 l
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|130 hp @ 5200 rpm
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|38.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.3 in.
|38.3 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|56.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|177.5 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|2500 lbs.
|4500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3848 lbs.
|3671 lbs.
|3896 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.0 cu.ft.
|33.0 cu.ft.
|33.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|8.2 in.
|8.4 in.
|Height
|66.4 in.
|66.4 in.
|66.4 in.
|Wheel base
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|106.4 in.
|Width
|70.4 in.
|70.4 in.
|70.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
