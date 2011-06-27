  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica
  • Palazzo Red
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
Interior Colors
  • Gray
See Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo LSE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles