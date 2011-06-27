  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Combined MPG171720
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg16/19 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/400.9 mi.337.6/400.9 mi.379.8/464.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171720
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.176.7 in.176.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.5000 lbs.2500 lbs.
Curb weight3651 lbs.3926 lbs.no
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.0 in.8.0 in.8.0 in.
Height66.1 in.66.5 in.66.1 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Radiant Red
  • Zephyr Green
  • Cream White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Zephyr Green
  • Spruce Green Mica
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colorsno
  • Gray
  • Gray
See Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1999 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles