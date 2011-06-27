Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
Measurements
Height65.6 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.
Length176.7 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Status Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cooper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
