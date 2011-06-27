  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG201717
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/22 mpg16/19 mpg16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/464.2 mi.337.6/400.9 mi.337.6/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG201717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Measurements
Height65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Wheel base106.4 in.106.4 in.106.4 in.
Length176.7 in.176.7 in.176.7 in.
Width70.4 in.70.4 in.70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Status Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
  • Cooper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cooper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Status Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Caprice Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Status Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cooper Orange Mica Pearl Metallic
See Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1998 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles