Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity4500 lbs.
Curb weight3890 lbs.
Gross weight4750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload870.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
