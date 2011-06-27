  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151616
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg15/17 mpg15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l3.2 l3.2 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.51.8 in.51.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.34.5 in.34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Length176.5 in.176.5 in.176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.4500 lbs.4500 lbs.
Curb weight3920 lbs.4165 lbs.3890 lbs.
Gross weight4750 lbs.5000 lbs.4750 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Maximum payload1235.0 lbs.no870.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Stratus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
See Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo InventorySee Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1997 Isuzu Rodeo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles