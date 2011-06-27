Used 1996 Isuzu Rodeo SUV Consumer Reviews
red rodeo
I bought an SUV out of necessity and ended up loving it for its purposeful functionality! pleant of room and built extremely tough! This truck was hit at 70 MPH and it survived!
3 Rodeos
We have 2 1996 Rodeos, and One 1992 Rodeo, The 96's have 129345 and 62566 respectively. Both have been super. The Higher mileage had the Window/Doorlock issues; we fixed that with Dura-lube instead of Automobile Grease. Much better in Cold weather, In fact, the High mileage one just towed 3780lbs for 2100 miles up and down through 1500 ASL to 8995 ASL, without even a cough. When we got back, there was NO Electrodes in the Sparkplugs. LOL, But It purred like a kitten. New NGK's and off she runs again, Like a Tiger. I love the Body, the handling, and the off-road. Not as choppy as the Bronco's and Jeeps I have had in the past. :) Mostly Car with a 4X4 body.
never let me down
My rodeo may not be fancy, but it has never let me down. There has not been anything I could not fit in the back. It has gone up mountains in all weather. My child has not been able to destroy it. It gets good gas mileage compared to other SUV's. It has never had a mechanical problem. Very sturdy and dependable.
265,000+miles and still going
I have had my 96 Rodeo for 5 years and it has 265,122 miles on it, I have had the basic problems to fix(brakes, alternator, battery, gaskets, tires) basic wear and tear and a new clutch at about 200,000 so not too bad. I love it, I would buy another one right now but never a manual, I hate not having cruise control. The basic edition is very basic, no thrills, but will always go where you need her to go.
Love my Rodeo
Bought my '96 with 91K miles after much review and a short rental. I love the way this SUV handles tight with no top heavy feeling. I run Michelin tires and this always improve handling. I have replaced the alternator and starter, just normal wear and tear. Love the way the Japanese make rubber parts to last and last. At 12 years old this is still one clean and sharp truck. I would buy another in a minute and recommend to all. Truck has an odd oil reading, constantly 1 quart low but no reason? I have had my mechanic comment this is the same with all Rodeos and I have no related problems. Head gaskets haven't been super tight since purchase but they are hanging in there just fine.
