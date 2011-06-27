Used 1995 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length176.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3625 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Viridian Green Mica
  • Stratus Blue Mica
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Mica
  • Cream White
  • Ebony Black
