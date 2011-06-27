Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Trooper Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
