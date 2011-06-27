Used 1994 Isuzu Rodeo LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque188 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower175 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
