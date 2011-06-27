Used 1993 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg16/20 mpg15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.350.4/438.0 mi.328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG161716
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size3.2 l2.6 l3.2 l
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Length176.4 in.176.4 in.176.4 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Spruce Green Mica
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
