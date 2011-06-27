  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo XS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3765 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height66.5 in.
Maximum payload1035.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Trooper Blue
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Yellow
See Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo XS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles