Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height65.4 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Desert Yellow
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Trooper Blue
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Steel Blue Metallic
