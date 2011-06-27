Used 1992 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Combined MPG151815
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg16/20 mpg14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.350.4/438.0 mi.306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG151815
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l2.6 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.37.7 ft.37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.75 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.176.4 in.176.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.2000 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3500 lbs.3490 lbs.3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.35.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.1 in.8.1 in.8.1 in.
Height65.4 in.65.4 in.65.4 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.1060.0 lbs.1075.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
