Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo XS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rodeo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length176.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Pure White
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
