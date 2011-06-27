  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo
  4. Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Rodeo
Overview
See Rodeo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.4 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length176.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pure White
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Violet Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Vivid Red
See Rodeo Inventory

Related Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles