Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo S Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Violet Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Pure White
