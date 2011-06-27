  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Rodeo Features & Specs

Overview
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg14/17 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.6/372.3 mi.306.6/372.3 mi.306.6/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm120 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.no42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity75 cu.ft.no75 cu.ft.
Length176.4 in.176.4 in.176.4 in.
Curb weight3725 lbs.no3725 lbs.
Gross weight4800 lbs.no4800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place35.0 cu.ft.no35.0 cu.ft.
Height66.5 in.65.4 in.66.5 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Violet Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Ebony Black
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
