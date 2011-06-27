Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Unbiased
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....
My car rocks
Great car for a great price
Fun Ride
We love the car and enjoy the performance and comfort! Looks great and is portable to park!
soft top review
I really like the feel of the open rode with my 2002 soft top Isuzu Rodeo Sport. The fuel economy is great, the ride is a little bumpy, the only problem is it takes over 5 minutes to take off all of the back windows to lower the top. Also putting the windows back on is not an easy chore, especially if you are caught in a rain stortm, other than that, I like the vehicle.
Rodeo Sport is Fun
Good ride and the roofs are great. I am surprised at the low fuel mileage for a 4 cylinder engine 20mpg.
