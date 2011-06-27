  1. Home
Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

4.7
6 reviews
Unbiased

Smittyx7, 12/29/2003
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....

My car rocks

g karis, 04/21/2003
Great car for a great price

Fun Ride

Elsa, 08/19/2009
We love the car and enjoy the performance and comfort! Looks great and is portable to park!

soft top review

Derek P., 11/01/2003
I really like the feel of the open rode with my 2002 soft top Isuzu Rodeo Sport. The fuel economy is great, the ride is a little bumpy, the only problem is it takes over 5 minutes to take off all of the back windows to lower the top. Also putting the windows back on is not an easy chore, especially if you are caught in a rain stortm, other than that, I like the vehicle.

Rodeo Sport is Fun

Lin Graf, 04/01/2003
Good ride and the roofs are great. I am surprised at the low fuel mileage for a 4 cylinder engine 20mpg.

