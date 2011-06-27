  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hard- or soft-top option, youthful appeal, attractive design.
  • Excessive engine noise, subpar suspension and handling, cramped interior, poor frontal offset crash test score.
List Price Estimate
$1,175 - $2,295
Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat-charming specialty SUV let down by sloppy handling dynamics and an unrefined interior.

2003 Highlights

Isuzu's two-door Rodeo Sport SUV is unchanged for 2003.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport.

5(71%)
4(29%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Unbiased
Smittyx7,12/29/2003
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....
My car rocks
g karis,04/21/2003
Great car for a great price
Fun Ride
Elsa,08/19/2009
We love the car and enjoy the performance and comfort! Looks great and is portable to park!
soft top review
Derek P.,11/01/2003
I really like the feel of the open rode with my 2002 soft top Isuzu Rodeo Sport. The fuel economy is great, the ride is a little bumpy, the only problem is it takes over 5 minutes to take off all of the back windows to lower the top. Also putting the windows back on is not an easy chore, especially if you are caught in a rain stortm, other than that, I like the vehicle.
See all 7 reviews of the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport

Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Overview

The Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport is offered in the following submodels: Rodeo Sport SUV. Available styles include S V6 Hard Top 4WD 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), S Hard Top Rwd 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 4A), S V6 Hard Top Rwd 2dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), and S Soft Top Rwd 2dr SUV (2.2L 4cyl 5M).

