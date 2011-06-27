2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Review
Pros & Cons
- Hard- or soft-top option, youthful appeal, attractive design.
- Excessive engine noise, subpar suspension and handling, cramped interior, poor frontal offset crash test score.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,175 - $2,295
Edmunds' Expert Review
A somewhat-charming specialty SUV let down by sloppy handling dynamics and an unrefined interior.
2003 Highlights
Isuzu's two-door Rodeo Sport SUV is unchanged for 2003.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Smittyx7,12/29/2003
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....
g karis,04/21/2003
Great car for a great price
Elsa,08/19/2009
We love the car and enjoy the performance and comfort! Looks great and is portable to park!
Derek P.,11/01/2003
I really like the feel of the open rode with my 2002 soft top Isuzu Rodeo Sport. The fuel economy is great, the ride is a little bumpy, the only problem is it takes over 5 minutes to take off all of the back windows to lower the top. Also putting the windows back on is not an easy chore, especially if you are caught in a rain stortm, other than that, I like the vehicle.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
