Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Rodeo Sport Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Rodeo Sport searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Rodeo Sport
  4. Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport

Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo Sport

Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo Sport
Overall Consumer Rating
4.77 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (29%)
Unbiased
Smittyx7,12/29/2003
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Isuzu
Rodeo Sport
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Isuzu Rodeo Sport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings