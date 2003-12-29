Used 2003 Isuzu Rodeo Sport for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Isuzu Rodeo Sport searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo Sport
Read recent reviews for the Isuzu Rodeo Sport
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.77 Reviews
Report abuse
Smittyx7,12/29/2003
For a single person who likes the off- road stuff as well as the regular road, this SUV has performed as advertised. Nothing too fancy, it just gets you there and back. People will miss this no nonsense 4x4 in a few years ....
Related Isuzu Rodeo Sport info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Manassas VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Lexington KY
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Woodbridge VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Fairfax VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Colorado Springs CO
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Edison NJ
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Arlington VA
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Bridgeport CT
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Knoxville TN
- Used Isuzu Rodeo Alexandria VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Everett WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 San Diego CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h