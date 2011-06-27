Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$20,360
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|265.5/336.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.7 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.2 l
|Horsepower
|205 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|vinyl/cloth
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.3 in.
|Front leg room
|42.1 in.
|Front hip room
|52.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|42.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|33.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
|Length
|170.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|4500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3986 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.2 in.
|Height
|67.1 in.
|Maximum payload
|625 lbs.
|Wheel base
|96.9 in.
|Width
|70.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|P245/70R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 120000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
