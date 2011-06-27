Used 2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,560
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)265.5/354.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque144 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
vinyl/clothyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.
Rear hip Room42.9 in.
Rear leg room33.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length170.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Curb weight3653 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height67.1 in.
Maximum payload861 lbs.
Wheel base96.9 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Atlantic Blue Mica
  • Alpine White
  • Acid Gold Mica
  • Palazzo Red Metallic
  • Garden Green Mica
  • Ebony Black
  • Canal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 120000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
