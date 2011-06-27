Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Length177.3 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Trooper Blue
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Dark Regatta
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
