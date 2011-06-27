Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.2 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Length193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Dark Regatta
  • Radiant Red
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Trooper Blue
