Used 1994 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG201818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg17/21 mpg17/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/308.0 mi.336.6/415.8 mi.336.6/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.19.8 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG201818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.6 l2.6 l
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height64.2 in.64.2 in.64.2 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.119.2 in.119.2 in.
Length177.3 in.193.8 in.193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Trooper Blue
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Dark Regatta
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Dark Regatta
  • Cream White
  • Trooper Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Spruce Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Regatta
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
