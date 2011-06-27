  1. Home
Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup S 2.6 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height62.3 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Length177.3 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sprue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Antique Silver Metallic
