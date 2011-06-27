Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/22 mpg
|19/22 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|376.2/435.6 mi.
|266.0/308.0 mi.
|316.8/435.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|2.3 l
|2.6 l
|Horsepower
|96 hp @ 4600 rpm
|96 hp @ 4600 rpm
|120 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Wheel base
|119.2 in.
|105.6 in.
|119.2 in.
|Length
|193.8 in.
|177.3 in.
|193.8 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
Sponsored cars related to the Pickup
Related Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons