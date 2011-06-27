Used 1993 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1993 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG202018
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg19/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)376.2/435.6 mi.266.0/308.0 mi.316.8/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.14.0 gal.19.8 gal.
Combined MPG202018
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l2.6 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm96 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.105.6 in.119.2 in.
Length193.8 in.177.3 in.193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Sprue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Cream White
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Midnight Blue
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Sprue Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Hunting Green Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Sprue Green Pearl Metallic
