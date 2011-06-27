Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Height62.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Length193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Trooper Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Huntington Green Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Desert Yellow
  • Midnight Blue
