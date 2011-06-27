Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG191620
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg15/19 mpg19/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/435.6 mi.297.0/376.2 mi.266.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.19.8 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG191620
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l2.6 l2.3 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm96 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.51.7 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.55.6 in.55.6 in.
Measurements
Height62.6 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.119.2 in.119.2 in.
Length193.8 in.193.8 in.193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Ground clearance7.3 in.no6.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Huntington Green Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Ebony Black
  • Desert Yellow
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Cream White
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Desert Yellow
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Trooper Blue
  • Radiant Red
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Huntington Green Pearl Metallic
  • Trooper Blue
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Antique Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Huntington Green Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Flaxen Yellow
  • Desert Yellow
  • Midnight Blue
