Used 1992 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/22 mpg
|15/19 mpg
|19/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/435.6 mi.
|297.0/376.2 mi.
|266.0/308.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|19.8 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|16
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|123 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.6 l
|2.6 l
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|96 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|51.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|55.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|62.6 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Wheel base
|119.2 in.
|119.2 in.
|119.2 in.
|Length
|193.8 in.
|193.8 in.
|193.8 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|Ground clearance
|7.3 in.
|no
|6.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
