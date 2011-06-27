  1. Home
Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup LS Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/252.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height62.3 in.
Wheel base119.2 in.
Length193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Vivid Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Ebony Black
