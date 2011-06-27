Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG161519
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg14/17 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/252.0 mi.196.0/238.0 mi.238.0/308.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG161519
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.6 l3.1 l2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm120 hp @ 5000 rpm120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.105.6 in.119.2 in.
Length177.3 in.177.3 in.193.8 in.
Width66.6 in.66.6 in.66.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Violet Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Ebony Black
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Violet Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Vivid Red
  • Parthenon Ivory
  • Ebony Black
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vivid Red
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Violet Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pure White
Research Similar Vehicles