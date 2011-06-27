Used 1991 Isuzu Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/18 mpg
|14/17 mpg
|17/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|210.0/252.0 mi.
|196.0/238.0 mi.
|238.0/308.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|14.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|165 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.6 l
|3.1 l
|2.6 l
|Horsepower
|120 hp @ 4600 rpm
|120 hp @ 5000 rpm
|120 hp @ 4600 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|62.3 in.
|Wheel base
|105.6 in.
|105.6 in.
|119.2 in.
|Length
|177.3 in.
|177.3 in.
|193.8 in.
|Width
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|66.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
