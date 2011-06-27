Used 1990 Isuzu Pickup S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)210.0/252.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Measurements
Height62.3 in.
Wheel base105.6 in.
Length177.3 in.
Width66.6 in.
Curb weight3130 lbs.
