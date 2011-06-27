Used 1999 Isuzu Oasis Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|326.8/412.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|152 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Horsepower
|150 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|53.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.9 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|840 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3483 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4740 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.8 cu.ft.
|Height
|64.6 in.
|Wheel base
|111.4 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
