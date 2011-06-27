  1. Home
Used 1998 Isuzu Oasis Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/412.8 mi.326.8/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm152 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5600 rpm150 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.40.1 in.
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.57.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.2 in.187.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.840 lbs.
Curb weight3483 lbs.3473 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.4740 lbs.
Ground clearance10.5 in.10.5 in.
Height64.6 in.64.6 in.
Wheel base111.4 in.111.4 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • Super Marine Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Iceberg Silver Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • New Vivid Red Pearl Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • Cypress Green Pearl Metallic
  • New Vivid Red Pearl Metallic
  • Iceberg Silver Metallic
  • Super Marine Blue Pearl Metallic
