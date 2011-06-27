Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Oasis LS 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,642
|$2,245
|$2,533
|Clean
|$1,497
|$2,047
|$2,318
|Average
|$1,207
|$1,650
|$1,889
|Rough
|$917
|$1,254
|$1,460
Estimated values
1998 Isuzu Oasis S 4dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,139
|$2,418
|Clean
|$1,419
|$1,950
|$2,213
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,573
|$1,804
|Rough
|$869
|$1,195
|$1,394