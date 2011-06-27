Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse XS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.4/359.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque120 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length166.1 in.
Curb weight2451 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • North White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
