  1. Home
  2. Isuzu
  3. Isuzu Impulse
  4. Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse RS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Impulse
Overview
See Impulse Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.4 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle34.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
Front hip room50.9 in.
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room32.0 in.
Rear hip Room42.7 in.
Rear leg room30.4 in.
Rear shoulder room51.2 in.
Measurements
Length166.1 in.
Curb weight2738 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base96.5 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Torch Red
  • Astra Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Garnet Pearl Metallic
  • North White
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Iron Gray Metallic
See Impulse Inventory

Related Used 1992 Isuzu Impulse RS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles